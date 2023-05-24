Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Mark E. Mlotek Sells 24,747 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

