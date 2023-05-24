Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.30 and a 200 day moving average of $263.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $322.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

