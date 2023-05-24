HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 20,516 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.26% of Hudson Global worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

