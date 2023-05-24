HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,024 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.