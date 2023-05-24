HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 57,501 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.