HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

