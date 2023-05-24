HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

BATS:CALF opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

