HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

