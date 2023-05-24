HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

