HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 513,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

