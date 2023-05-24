HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,401 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Timken Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $5,681,918 over the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

