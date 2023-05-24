HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

