HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 158,047 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $5,894,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

