HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

