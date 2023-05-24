HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

