HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

