HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

