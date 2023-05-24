HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

