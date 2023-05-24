HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CFO opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

