HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

