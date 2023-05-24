HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

