HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

