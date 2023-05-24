HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,288,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,674,000 after buying an additional 974,086 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

