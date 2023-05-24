HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

