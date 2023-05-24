HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

