HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

