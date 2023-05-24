HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 774,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

