HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SAP by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 470,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE SAP opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.