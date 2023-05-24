HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PEO opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

