HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 780.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,438,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 601,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,565,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FIX opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

