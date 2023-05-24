HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.