HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 30,674 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 363.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.