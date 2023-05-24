HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,693 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

