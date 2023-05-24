HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,154 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

