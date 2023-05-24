HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

NYSE TYL opened at $390.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.77 and a 200 day moving average of $337.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.