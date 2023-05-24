HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

