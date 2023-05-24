HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

