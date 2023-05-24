HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

