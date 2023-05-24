HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IMCB stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.