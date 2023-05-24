HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,089 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,089 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

