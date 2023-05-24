HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
