HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.