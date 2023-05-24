HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

