HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,023 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

