HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.