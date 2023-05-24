HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $489.70

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $489.70 and last traded at $489.70, with a volume of 58787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $480.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 61.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

