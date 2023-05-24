Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells 16,484 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mirchandani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 70.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,271,000 after purchasing an additional 228,207 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Commvault Systems by 80.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 140.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

