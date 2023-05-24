Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CEO Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $218.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.