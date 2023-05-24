Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

