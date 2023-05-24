Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 553,627 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Intapp

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

