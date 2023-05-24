Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 553,627 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.