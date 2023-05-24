Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,056.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

